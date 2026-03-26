HBO has released the first two-minute trailer for its highly anticipated Harry Potter television series, offering fans a detailed look at the new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books. The footage traces Harry’s journey from the Dursleys' home at Privet Drive to the halls of Hogwarts, confirming that the first season will launch in Christmas 2026. First Look of 'Harry Potter' Series Unveils Hogwarts in Stunning Detail.

‘Harry Potter Series’ To Film Over 10 Years

The series is planned as a decade-long production, with each season dedicated to one of the seven novels. Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden has already secured permission to build a temporary school on-site for the child actors to continue their real-world education during the filming process.

'Harry Potter' Trailer Reveals New Scenes

The trailer leans heavily into familiar iconography, featuring the classic circular glasses, the lightning-bolt scar, and the green cursive writing on Harry's Hogwarts letter. While the production appears faithful to the source material, it introduces several new elements, including scenes of Harry at a "Muggle" primary school facing off against his cousin Dudley and a sequence featuring Hagrid navigating the London Underground. Notably, the series will use the original British title, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, for its first installment, rather than the Sorcerer’s Stone title used for the U.S. release of the original film and book. John Lithgow Considered Quitting 'Harry Potter' Series Amid Backlash over J.K. Rowling's Views.

New 'Harry Potter' Cast Revealed

Following an open casting call that attracted over 30,000 auditions, the lead trio for the upcoming Harry Potter series has been finalised with newcomers Dominic McLaughlin cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The supporting student cast includes Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley. Meanwhile, original stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have already extended their support to the new generation, with Radcliffe, now 36, revealing that he sent a heartfelt letter to McLaughlin, saying he hopes the young actors have “the best time, and an even better time” than he did, adding that he would love to give them a hug.

Voldemort Casting Still Undecided

The reboot features several high-profile veteran actors in iconic roles. John Lithgow stars as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape, a casting choice that has unfortunately drawn racist backlash from some online trolls. HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that "serious security" has been installed on set to protect the cast. Regarding the role of Voldemort, Bloys dismissed rumours involving Tilda Swinton or Cillian Murphy, stating, "I don't even know who we're casting." ‘Harry Potter' Series: You Won’t Believe How Many Episodes Are in HBO’s Original Season 1; 10-Year Plan and BTS Secrets Revealed! (Read To Know)

Watch ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Trailer:

JK Rowling Controversy

The production has faced scrutiny due to J.K. Rowling’s executive producer role and her public views on transgender rights. Some cast members have addressed the tension directly. John Lithgow admitted to the New York Times that he nearly declined the role of Dumbledore due to the potential backlash. Nick Frost told Deadline that his views do not align with Rowling's "in any way, shape or form," though he noted, "She's allowed her opinion and I'm allowed mine." Rowling has maintained that she will not fire actors who disagree with her, stating, "I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

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