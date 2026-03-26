Veteran Malayalam actor and director E.A. Rajendran passed away at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam, after battling a prolonged illness. A native of Thrissur, Rajendran was known for his contributions to films, television, and theatre. His funeral will be held tomorrow (March 27) at Thrithallur in Thrissur. He was also the brother-in-law of actor and MLA Mukesh. Rajendran studied at the National School of Drama in Delhi and the Film and Television Institute in Pune. He actively worked with Kalidasa Kalakendram in Kollam and received the State Government Award for Best Play in 1987. He began his film journey with Greeshmam in 1981 and later appeared in notable films like Kaliyattam, Pranayavarnamgal, Pattabhishekam and Daya. Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

EA Rajendran Passes Away - See Post

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