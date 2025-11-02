Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break from campaigning in poll-bound Bihar on Sunday to take a dip in a pond in Begusarai, where he also joined former state minister Mukesh Sahni for fishing. After addressing a rally, Gandhi accompanied Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insan Party and INDIA bloc ally, to a village pond. The two waded into the water, with Sahni - known as the “Son of Mallah” - showing his fishing skills while Gandhi swam alongside villagers. Dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and cargo pants, the Congress leader also clicked pictures with locals inside the pond, drawing loud cheers of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.” Videos of the relaxed, light-hearted moment have since gone viral on social media. Rahul Gandhi Takes Break From Bihar Campaign Trail, Joins Mukesh Sahni in Fishing Session in Begusarai; Viral Video Shows Congress Leader Wading Into Pond.

Rahul Gandhi Swims in Begusarai Pond

Rahul Gandhi JI 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fKHRWvKwWv — Alok Sharma (@Aloksharmaaicc) November 2, 2025

🚨 BREAKING NEWS Rahul Gandhi has set new task benchmark for Narendra Modi in Bihar He is swimming with locals after addressing a campaign rally 🔥🔥 I am 100% sure that Modi can't do this 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hax07lYlW6 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) November 2, 2025

