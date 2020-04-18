Biman Bose Detained After Protest Against West Bengal Government

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Saturday detained Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose and other party workers in Kolkata while they were protesting over "improper distribution of ration and low percentage of COVID-19 testing" in the state. The protestors were also holding placards. Police took them into a van."Why the state government is hiding as far as test is concerned? They are creating more problems. The police have detained Biman Bose and we will continue protesting against the government's negligence," said Sujan Chakrabarty, left opposition leader. (ANI)

