BJP Leaders Protest Against Liquor Sale in C'garh

Raipur, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday staged protests across Chhattisgarh, accusing the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises, including liquor ban, made during the 2018 Assembly elections.

State BJP Chief Vikram Usendi, former Chief Minister Raman Singh, leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and other senior party leaders and workers sat in front of their homes for two hours 3 pm to 5 pm, a party spokesperson here said.

The leaders complied with social distancing protocols during their protests, he said.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh was accompanied by national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh, former ministers Ajay Chandrakar and Rajesh Munat and other leaders in front of his house here, he said.

Usendi alleged that the Congress government had not fulfilled a single promise it had made during the polls, be it the ban on liquor or complete farm loan waiver.

Although several farmers had received loan procurement tokens from cooperative societies before March 19, their paddy was yet to be purchased, he said.

Moreover, the government had opened liquor shops where no social distancing was practised, thus inviting the spread of infection, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Raman Singh alleged that lakhs of workers from the state were stranded in different parts of the country and were struggling to get food, but the state government had not taken any steps to help them.

Similarly, instead of prohibiting liquor as per its poll promise, the ruling Congress has started home delivery of alcohol, he said, demanding that the government must withdraw its decision to allow sale of liquor.

