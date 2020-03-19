BJP Will Play Positive Role in Fighting Against Coronavirus: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The BJP will play a positive role in fighting against coronavirus, said party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday."I appeal to 18 crore BJP workers and supporters to work day in and day out and ensure that suggestions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be implemented," Nadda told reporters.He also said, "I assure the PM that BJP will play a positive role in the fight against coronavirus."Earlier, the Prime Minister in his address to the nation said that patience and resolve of all Indians are vital in fighting the global pandemic which has wreaked havoc all over the world.While requesting citizens to follow certain measures to ensure the containment of the fast-spreading virus, PM Modi emphasized on the importance of not taking the pandemic lightly and the need to be aware and proactive towards prevention of COVID-19.Prime Minister urged citizens to follow the mantra of "when we are healthy, the world is healthy". He stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like 'social distancing'.Requesting citizens to patiently abide by the norm, he urged the need to isolate oneself and come out of the house only if imperative, while trying to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.He also urged that senior citizens above the age of 60 should not come out of their homes for the coming few weeks.Highlighting the stress on the hospitals, he urged everyone to avoid routine checkups during this time and to extend the date of surgeries scheduled, wherever feasible.The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)

