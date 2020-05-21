Bollywood Celebrities Express Solidarity with Those Affected by Cyclone Amphan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As cyclone Amphan struck Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express solidarity with those affected. Bhumi Pednekar took to Twitter and prayed for the people affected by the cyclone. "The super cyclone has left trails of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha. My thoughts, prayers, and strength to the people and families affected," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor tweeted. Ananya Panday condoled the demise of people who lost their lives. "#CycloneAmphan Condolences to the families who've lost their loved ones in #CycloneAmphan. Prayers for everyone's safety at this hour of crisis," Panday tweeted. Dia Mirza called for solidarity and support for the families in the cyclone ravaged parts of the country. "Disturbing visuals of devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. May this compel our humanity to come together and help build back lives. Our thoughts and prayers with all in West Bengal. Let's unite in solidarity and support," tweeted Dia. Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like actors Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi and directors Karan Johar and Shoojit Sircar also expressed concern over the cyclone. Many places in Odisha and West Bengal saw streets waterlogged, trees uprooted and houses damaged due to strong winds and heavy rain as Amphan battered the two states. (ANI)

