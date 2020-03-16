Both Houses of Bihar Legislature Adjourned Sine Die

Patna, Mar 16 (PTI) Both Houses of the Bihar Legislature were on Monday adjourned sine die after the budget session was cut-short in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

The month-long budget session was scheduled to end on March 31.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary adjourned the assembly sine die, while Acting Chairman Haroon Rashid did the same in the legislative council.

Debates scheduled for remaining budgetary demands for various department were guillotined, except the one for the cooperative department, which was taken up for passage without havingany debate.

The Appropriation Bill 2020-21 was also passed.

Both Houses had 11 sittings during the session.

