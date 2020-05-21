Brendon McCullum Was Gifted in His Approach to the Game: Kane Williamson

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday heaped praise on Brendon McCullum and said that the former Kiwi captain was really gifted in his approach to the game.Williamson was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that the Kiwi skipper decided to open up about the legacy that McCullum left behind."Sometimes he(McCullum) saw Test cricket as an ODI game, he also sometimes thought an ODI match as T20I match, Brendon played his natural game and it brought a lot of success to us, Brendon was so gifted in his approach to the game, it really complimented the team in a big way," Williamson told Tamim.McCullum brought an aggressive mindset to the New Zealand side and he was exceptional in guiding the Kiwis to the finals of the 2015 World Cup.The former Kiwi skipper also holds the record for registering the fastest century in Test cricket.During the Facebook chat with Tamim, Williamson said that it took some time to adjust to playing without McCullum.McCullum had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 5, 2019.However, the former Kiwi skipper McCullum had announced retirement from international cricket in 2015, and after that Williamson was appointed the skipper of New Zealand.The right-handed Williamson had led New Zealand to a 2-0 win over India in the two-match Test series earlier this year.He last played an ODI match against Australia in March this year, however, the rest two ODIs were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Williamson would have been in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had started on March 29.However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

