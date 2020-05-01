Buses Ferry 800 Stranded Fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): More than 800 migrant fishermen, who were stranded in Gujarat due to coronavirus lockdown, reached Garikapadu check-post on Andhra Pradesh border, in 12 buses on Friday.This comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only."Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MoR)," read the order.Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by two weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)