Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: The 11th edition of the *Global Kokan Festival 2025*, currently underway at *Nesco Ground, Goregaon (Mumbai) from 6th to 9th March* has witnessed an enthusiastic response from investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural enthusiasts. Over the past few days, the festival has emerged as a key platform to promote Konkan as a thriving hub for business, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and cultural heritage, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and employment in the region.

Organized by *Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan*, the festival is chaired by Minister of Industries and Chairman of Global Kokan Festival, Uday Samant*, and was inaugurated by *Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogavale*. It has also seen the participation of prominent dignitaries, including *Maharashtra's Finance Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Environment Minister Ganesh Naik, and IT Minister Ashish Shelar* who have engaged in crucial discussions on Kokan's development and economic future.

One of the key attractions this year has been the *Kokan Business Conclave*, which has brought together investors and industry leaders to explore Konkan's vast potential for industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and sustainable tourism. Companies like JSW Jindal Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), MSRDC, and CIDCO are showcasing major infrastructure projects that will drive growth in the region.

Highlighting the need for collective efforts in Kokan's development, Minister of Industries Uday Samant stated*, "This festival is not just about celebrating Konkan's rich heritage, but also about creating a roadmap for its economic progress. With upcoming projects like the defence cluster in Ratnagiri, which will generate 6,500 jobs, and the semiconductor project, expected to employ 20,000 youth, Konkan is on a strong path to growth. It is essential to welcome industries that are environmentally sustainable and capable of generating employment in the region."

A significant development at the festival has been the proposed launch of Konkan's first direct farmer-to-trader Hapus Mango Wholesale Market, which will connect local farmers with national and global buyers, ensuring better pricing and efficient supply chains.

Alongside business opportunities, the festival is also showcasing Konkan's vibrant culture, traditions, and natural beauty. A Sustainable Tourism Pavilion is highlighting the rich biodiversity of Borivali National Park, Thane Mangroves, and the Sahyadri mountain ranges, emphasizing eco-tourism and conservation-driven travel.

Visitors are also experiencing traditional Konkani folk performances, such as Koli dance, Tarpa, Jakhadi, Dashavatar, and Gauri dance, offering a glimpse into the region's artistic legacy. For the first time, modern Marathi music is being featured on a global stage through hip-hop, rap, and beatboxing performances, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary culture.

Women entrepreneurs and self-help groups (SHGs) have been given a dedicated space to showcase and sell handmade crafts, authentic Konkani cuisine, and locally produced goods, promoting women-led micro-businesses and empowering artisans from the region.

Reflecting on the festival's success so far, *Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder of Kokan Bhumi Pratishthan, stated*, "The energy and response we have received this year have been phenomenal. Our mission is not just to highlight Kokan's culture and tourism but to create meaningful business opportunities that drive long-term economic growth. We are committed to fostering stronger investments and expanding market access for local businesses."

With two more days remaining, the Global Kokan Festival 2025 continues to attract thousands of visitors, including industry leaders, government officials, investors, and culture enthusiasts. As the event progresses, it is expected to further strengthen Kokan's position as a dynamic business and tourism destination while preserving its unique heritage.

