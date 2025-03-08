Mumbai, March 8: The Centre has introduced significant changes to the passport application process, impacting both new applicants and those seeking updates. According to a document published in the Gazette of India, the revised regulations will be known as the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025 and will take effect from the date of their official publication.

These amendments aim to streamline the application process, ensuring greater efficiency and transparency. While specific details of the changes are yet to be disclosed, officials have indicated that the modifications will simplify procedures for applicants. New Passport Rule: Birth Certificates Now Sole Proof of DOB for Applicants Born on or After 1 October 2023 As Centre Amends Rules.

What Is the New Rule for Indian Passport for 2025?

Under the updated passport rules, individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, must provide a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation as the sole proof of their date of birth. For those born before October 1, 2023, alternative documents such as a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), driving license, or other accepted records can still be used to verify their date of birth, in addition to a birth certificate. New Indian Passport Rules: From Invalid Address Proof to Orange Cover; Know All About The Proposed Changes.

Other Features of the New Indian Passport

The government has introduced key changes to passport details for privacy and security. The residential address, which was previously printed on passports, will no longer be displayed. Instead, this information will be embedded within the barcode printed on the passport, ensuring privacy while still keeping the data accessible when required. Additionally, the parents’ names, which were traditionally printed on the last page, will be removed. This move aims to protect personal information and assist individuals who may be estranged from their families.

Another major update is the introduction of a colour-coded passport system to distinguish passport holders based on their status. Ordinary citizens will continue to receive the blue passport, while government officials will be issued white passports and diplomats will receive red passports. This change is designed to streamline identification and classification of passport holders.

