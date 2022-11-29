New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): More than 150 cyclists participated in a cycle rally in Delhi organized by Medulance Healthcare, India's first, Integrated Emergency Response service provider operating a fleet of 7,500+ ambulances spread across 60+ cities, in remembrance of road accident victims. The cyclists covered a distance of 7 km, escorted by four state-of-the-art ACLS Medulance ambulances. The purpose was to create awareness about the need to save precious lives in traffic mishaps by transporting the patient to a hospital without delay within the golden hour.

Said Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder, Medulance Healthcare, "India has one of the highest number of road casualties in the world. Last year, these accounted for more than 155,000 people losing their lives in accidents and over 370,000 getting injured, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. This death count is a blot on our road network. Rushing the victim immediately to a hospital is paramount because medical interventions performed during the first 60 minutes - called the "Golden Hour" - right after the incident are vital determinants of reducing mortality. The sooner a road-trauma patient receives first-point medical aid and reaches the nearest hospital, the better are the chances of their survival."

Added Ravjot Singh, Co-founder, Medulance Healthcare, "According to a 2012 study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the unavailability of ambulances led to 28% of emergency patients losing out on required treatment. Timely emergency response is paramount and determines the patient's well-being. The first responder should provide emergency medical aid during transit to the nearest emergency care unit. Tens of thousands of lives can be saved every year in India by timely and efficient ambulance services, well-equipped and manned by trained paramedics, to rush the patient to the nearest hospital."

Said Mahender Singh Bisht, a participating cyclist from East Delhi, "Cycling is a passion for us but with all the traffic on the road, it is a risky activity. It is reassuring to see such well-equipped ambulances that can reach quickly to treat and prevent life-threatening injuries from becoming fatal. I would like to request the concerned authorities at the Road Traffic department to implement traffic rules for cyclists like making helmets, reflectors, safety gears etc., mandatory. People are often ignorant of cyclists, one of our cyclist friends recently lost his life due to the very reason. We feel this can be avoided in future if separate no traffic lanes are marked for cyclists on all roads."

Medulance Healthcare last month launched a Smart 5G-connected ambulance in association with Reliance Jio. The vehicle is equipped with cameras and smart devices that allow real-time, two-way audio and video communication, high-definition footage transmission, ambulance location tracking, and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network. This helps in alerting the nearest hospital and staff to better manage the patient on arrival and save critical time.

Medulance Healthcare is India's first, Integrated Emergency Response Service provider with a fleet of 7,500+ ambulances for fast and reliable first-point medical attention, spread across 60+ cities in the country. It offers prompt, reliable and efficient ambulance services that can be as convenient as finding a taxi. Driven by patient-centricity and technology, Medulance aims at minimizing medical emergencies through its fleet of 7,500+ ambulances and skilled response in accordance with international standards.

