Ahmedabad, November 29: The coastal state of Gujarat is all set to go to poll on December 1 and December 5 in two phases. The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will witness a three way battle between ruling party BJP, the Congress party and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with other small parties trying to win the people of the state.

While the grand old party is all set to take on BJP, which as per the exit polls is likely to win the elections with a thumping victory, the AAP will try to make inroads in the state. With the polling a few days away now, we take a look at five important constituencies namely Thakkarbapa Nagar, Asarwa, Naroda, Bhuj, and Surat which will go to polls with 177 other seats during the upcoming polls. Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam, Varachha Road Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

Thakkarbapa Nagar Election 2022:

The Thakkarbapa Nagar assembly seat will see a triangular battle between the BJP, Congress and the AAP. The ruling party BJP has denied ticket to sitting MLA Vallabhbhai Kakadiya and has instead fielded Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya for the Thakkarbapa Nagar seat. Radadiya will face AAP's Sanjay Mori and Congress leader Vijaykumar C. Brahmabhatt. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP leader Vallabhbhai Kakadiya defeated Babubhai Mangukiya by over 34,000 votes.

Asarwa Election 2022:

The Asarwa assembly seat, which is part of the Ahmedabad district, has been reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. This year, the ruling party BJP, which has been winning the Asarwa seat since the 2002 assembly election has fielded Darshnaben Vaghela against Congress candidate Vipul Mukundlal Parmar and AAP leader Mevada Jayantibhai Jethalal. The BJP denied ticket to sitting MLA Parmar Pradipbhai Khanabai. Some other candidates contesting the Asarwa assembly seat include Falguni R. Hadiyel of New India United Party, Ravat Harishbhai Shakrabhai of the Garvi Gujarat Party and Vankar Vasantkumar Nagjibhai of Bhartiya Jan Parishad while Jagdish Shankarlal Koitiya will be contesting as an independent candidate. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Has Never Won These Seats Despite Its Dominance For Past 27 Years.

Naroda Election 2022:

Yet another stronghold of the ruling BJP party since 1998, the Naroda assembly seat will witness a battle between the saffron party, Congress and AAP with other small parties trying their luck too. Ditching sitting MLA Thawani Balram Khubchand, the BJP has fielded Payalben Manojkumar Kukrani against AAP's Omprakash Tiwari and Nationalist Congress' Party candidate Meghraj Dodwani. The Naroda assembly seat will go to polls on December 5.

Bhuj Election 2022:

The Bhuj constituency which falls under the Kuchchh district will go to polls on December 1. A stronghold of the BJP, which the saffron party lost to the Congress in 2002 assembly elections will see a stiff fight between ruling party's candidate Keshavlal Shivdasbhai Patel, AAP's Rajesh Pandoriya and Congress' Arjanbhai Bhudia. The results of the Bhuj constituency will be declared on December 8. It must be noted that Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, who won Bhuj in 2012 and 2017 assembly elections was denied ticket by the BJP.

Surat East Election 2022:

A sought of a bastion for the BJP since the 2007 assembly election, the Surat East assembly constituency is part of the Surat district and one of the 182 legislative assembly constituencies of Gujarat. In the 2017 elections, In 2017, BJP's Arvind Shantilal Rana defeated Bharucha Nitinkumar Thakordas of the Congress with a margin of over 13,000 votes. For this year's election too, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Arvindbhai Rana against AAP's Kanchan Jariwala and Congress' Aslam Cyclewala. The Surat East constituency will go to poll on December 1 with the results to be announced on December 8.

