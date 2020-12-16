New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV Media): 17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University will be held online on Thursday, 17th December 2020 at 11 am.

Dr K Kasturirangan, President of National Education Policy 2020, Chancellor of Rajasthan and NIIT University will be the Chief Guest for the Function.

This year's D.Litt Award will be given to Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Chancellor Symbiosis International University will preside over the function.

