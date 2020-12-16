Mission: Impossible 7 is the upcoming flick written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise, the lead actor, would be reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, who is an IMF agent and leader of a team of operatives. The film is third in the series to be helmed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Mission: Impossible 7 has already seen several delays in the shooting schedule and production owing to the coronavirus lockdown and also when more than 10 crew members were tested COVID-19 positive in October. According to reports, an audio clip has been leaked online in which Tom Cruise could be heard yelling at the crew members of this upcoming flick for not following COVID-19 protocols on the sets of the film. Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike On The Roads Of Italy.

The particular audio clip has reportedly been released by The Sun. As per reports, the audio was recorded after Tom Cruise noticed two crew members not following social distancing norms while they were standing in front of a computer screen. The actor who lost his cool was reportedly heard as saying, “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m***********s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Tom Cruise also stated, “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.” The 58-year-old actor continued saying, “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.” Tom Cruise’s Vintage Pictures Take the Internet by Storm on His 58th Birthday!

Neither the representatives of Tom Cruise nor Paramount Studios have confirmed anything about this leaked audio clip yet. Mission: Impossible 7 has been shot in Italy, Norway and is currently being filmed in the UK. The film is expected to hit the screens on November 19, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).