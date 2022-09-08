Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW X4 in India today.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition comes in both petrol and diesel variants. The X4 is available as an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' in limited numbers and can be booked exclusively online.

Designed with a focus on dynamics, it's tailored to suit the needs of motorsport enthusiasts.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars.

The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe that embodies luxury and performance. BMW's Sheer Driving Pleasure coupled with the sleek coupe design of the X4 offers an ultimate package. It continues to set the standard in its segment with an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona makes a statement that's impossible to forget.

The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -

BMW X4 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition : Rs 72,90,000

BMW X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition : Rs 74,90,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW X4 '50 Jahre M Edition'.

The distinctive sports activity coupe design of the new BMW X4 is a guaranteed head turner. The exterior reinforces the off-road look and sportiness. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem along with '50 Years of M' door projector inspired by the classic 'BMW Motorsport' logo. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand.

The distinctive BMW mesh kidney grille has all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in 'M High Gloss Shadow line'. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now 10mm slimmer and flatter, creating a more focused face. They are designed in M Shadow line with black accents and have Matrix function as standard. Moving below, the front apron conveys power through the M Aerodynamic package which features components in body color in front / rear apron and side sill covers.

The side profile is tremendously athletic and sporty. A visual black frame is created around the coupe-style windows with M High Gloss Shadow line. It extends from window recess cover, along the guide rail, mid pillars, to the base of the side-view mirrors and finally the roof rail. The bumper is done up in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in black color.

Another exclusive feature that enhances the sporting appeal is the 20" 699 M Jet Black alloys with M Sport Brake Callipers in Red High Gloss. The car is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery with 'Black' decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

Customers can add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. The Motorsport Package gives the car a 360 makeover by providing accessories for both interior and exterior. The package includes M Performance Rear Spoiler in Matt Black, Tail fins in black in Gloss, Gear Knob in Carbon Fibre& Key fob in alacantara& Carbon Fibre. Carbon Package is for the enthusiast who wants to turn heads when on the road. It can further enhance the sporty character of the car as all the accessories are in carbon fibre material such as kidney grille, rear spoiler, mirror caps etc.

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in a new sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generous proportions, it ensures first-class comfort. The interior has clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically impeccable cockpit design that ensures the driver's focus remains one hundred per cent on the intense driving experience. Driver and front passenger enjoy the superior flair of a premium SAC with Sports Seats which impress with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. Rear passengers can tilt the seats backwards by up to 9@ for added comfort. The modern design of the centre console, instrument panel in Sensatec, usage of M headliner anthracite and galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin's premiumness. M leather steering wheel with 'Walknappa' black with black stitching and M logo spells exclusivity.

A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. The boot has a capacity of 525 litres and can be expanded further to 1,430 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The innovative petrol and diesel engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm, driving power to all four wheels. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 -4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.

The 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Electronically controlled 'Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X)', extended 'Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)', Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension makes it possible to adjust the damper characteristics to suit any given driving situation, increasing comfort and driving dynamics.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT/ SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

The BMW X4 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

