The much-awaited Tamil movie Captain starring Arya in the lead role released in theatres today (September 8). So, is the film yay or nay? Well, let's find out. Helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the sci-fi actioner had high expectations attached to it and going by the early reviews feels like it's a mess. As moreover, critics have disliked the film. The story of the movie revolves around the journey of a military officer who has been assigned to fight aliens. So, let's check it out what moviegoers have to say about Captain below. Captain Trailer Out! The Tamil Film Featuring Arya Looks Promising (Watch Video).

TOI: "Even the creature - the one reason to checkout the film - is underwhelming. It looks like a cheap knock-off of the Predator in appearance, and does things that an unintelligent villain does, including not killing it's biggest threat - the hero - when it has the chance. The same can be said of the film, too - an underwhelming, underwritten action movie."

Film Companion: "The emotional beats don’t work and even the major action sequences involving these creatures don’t leave an impact because of how artificial they look. The final result is a mostly funny creature feature that is most enjoyable when you’re laughing at its ridiculousness."Captain: A Beefed-Up Arya Looks Fierce in This Monstrous First Look from Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Next (View Poster).

OTT List: "Arya did a good job portraying Captain Vijay Kumar, and his performance was faultless. To enable this performer to deliver more captivating performance, the character design should have been enhanced. Aishwarya Lekshmi performs admirably in the part she was given. Simran had little on-screen time, yet she left a lasting impression. With the tasks they were given, everyone else in the movie performed a good job."

123 Telugu: "For any science fiction film, the VFX has to be good or at least decent to have more impact. Sadly the visual effects are very shoddy here and look very odd on the big screen. The detailing of the Alien creature is underwhelming. When it comes to climax, the less we speak, the better it would be."

