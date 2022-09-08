Come September, the internet is filled with Apple loyalists excitedly waiting for the touted September Apple event. Year after year, this has been the time for launching new iPhones as well as iPhone accessories. And boy, was the September 2022 Apple Event an eventful one! From new iPhones that look similar but actually have a lot of new changes to brand new Apple Airpods Pro and of course the launch of a new line of Apple Watch with the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Event did it all. With the launch of the Emergency SOS calling via Satellite on the iPhone 14 series as well as the top-notch finally being put to great use with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple did bring some breakthrough innovations in this year’s September launch. With the new launch come the funny memes, and before putting your "kidneys on sale", you can check out these hilarious jokes! iPhone 14 Funny Memes Go Viral as Twitterati Churns Out Hilarious Jokes and Messages After Apple's New Series Launch

We all know that if the September Apple event is a time of fascination for tech enthusiasts, it is also a time for some of the most hilarious jokes and memes. Which apple event is complete without some jokes on the lack of affordability of the device? With the elimination of the iPhone Mini series, these jokes stand more relevant than ever. So well, if you have been flooded with all the details of the iPhone 14 series specs and reviews or are tired of looking at the Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra comparison posts, sit back, relax and enjoy the best memes and jokes fresh from the Apple Event 2022!

The iPhones Are All Same Same but Different

Since the massive design change in iPhone 12, which went back to the classic aluminium body, each launch has had very minor changes. For iPhone 13, the camera positions were switched for “better captures”. Well, if you just see the iPhone 14, you probably will have a hard time differentiating it from the iPhone 13 series, making this joke not only a common retort but also spot-on hilarious!

The Classic Reaction of Older iPhone Users

What's the one thing that the world knows about Apple events? Their older devices are all set to hang, lag and overall show a reduced performance. So where is the lie in this meme?

Apple Watch Ultra – For the Niche Genre of Physically Active Folks

I’m gonna wear Apple Watch Ultra to sit in my chair all day — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 7, 2022

While the Apple Watch Series 8 had very few upgrades, Apple Watch Ultra makes up for it and how. The catch? It comes at a very hefty price (or $799 or Rs 89,900). And well, most people who can afford it or want it are probably planning to put it to use, exactly like this.

The Dark Jokes

"Oh fuck I broke my leg in the remote mountains but my SOS subscription expired 2 days ago" — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) September 7, 2022

One of the most innovative features of the iPhone 14 series was the Emergency SOS calling via Satellite. A grim feature, which most people hope to never use, the Satellite connection on the iPhone 14 will help you in dire situations, even without a mobile network. While the feature was being hailed and applauded by many, Apple announced that it would only be free for two years. Isn’t that the food and fodder for dark humour enthusiasts?

Smart Watch Enthusiasts, Assemble!

garmin watching this apple watch ultra be announced, knowing their battery life alone is 10x#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/nOPeVnV4tN — luke john (@lukejohnpearce) September 7, 2022

If you have been a true fitness and smartwatch enthusiast, you know that the Apple Watch is not the best option out there. And its drastically short battery life, in comparison to the competition, is the biggest weakness of all. So, we just had to say this out loud!

An Oldie but Goodie

me watching the #AppleEvent mentally calculating how many organs i can sell just to afford the new iPhone 14 pro max pic.twitter.com/2hTBOZfUJq — anj (@le_ajn) September 7, 2022

Is any Apple event complete without jokes about selling our kidneys to get our hands on the tech?

When all the jokes and memes are done, we do know that Apple enthusiasts will still be in line to get their hands on the newest devices. And with the considerable improvements in the camera, display and connectivity, this upgrade surely appears to be worth it!

