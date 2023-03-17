New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/GPRC): Mumbai-based Production House, 9 Wings Production, Emerges as a Dynamic and Innovative Player in the Entertainment Industry

We often wonder how in today's fast-paced world of entertainment and digital media, storytelling has become a critical aspect of any brand's marketing tactics yet it's so flunkingly not sturdy to find someone or some platform that provides you that. Well, one production house that has been making waves in the industry with its exceptional storytelling and visually stunning content is 9 Wings Production.

Also Read | A Trio of Crypto-adjacent Banks Closed Their Doors in the Past Few Weeks. Crypto Market … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

With an impressive portfolio of over 60 digital and ad films for top-notch brands such as Tata Motors, Netflix, and ICICI Lombard, among others, 9 Wings Production has gained a reputation for producing high-quality imagery that adheres to the highest production standards. The Hassanandani brothers are known to be some of the finest Directors of Photography (DOPs) with over eight years of experience individually and their extensive experience as DOPs has given them an in-depth understanding of the nuances of visual communication, which has helped them create some mind-altering content that is one of the many advantages for their clients.

Established in 2018 by the Hassanandani brothers, Shlok and Kunal, the Mumbai-based production house has quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic and innovative players in the country. The brothers' knowledge of the field led them to own their shooting studio with 8,000 sqft space in the heart of Andheri, fully fitted with high-tech equipment, making it an ideal space for shooting films, music videos, and commercials.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government Makes Employees With Third Child Eligible for Promotion and Salary Hike.

Despite being in its first decade, 9 Wings Production has already established itself in a wide range of genres in the entertainment industry. From web shows to ad films, the company has successfully delivered projects that have impressed its clients and audiences alike. The company's strong in-house production team, consisting of writers, strategists, and technicians, is known for its reliable, detail-oriented, and powerful storytelling approach.

At 9 Wings Production, the focus is not just on creating content that entertains but also on providing an enriching experience to its audience. The company's passion for visual communication and work experience in the field has led to an array of successful endeavors, with its composition standing out for its look, feel, and technique.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, 9 Wings Production has positioned itself to stay at the forefront of the game. With its dedicated team of professionals, state-of-the-art equipment, and unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is poised to produce content that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. The Hassanandani brothers and their team are undoubtedly a force in the field of visual storytelling, and their future endeavors are sure to be highly valued by industry insiders and audiences alike.

Back links:

https://www.instagram.com/9wingsproduction/

https://9wingsproduction.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)