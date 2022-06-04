New Delhi [India] June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham Trust, witnessed a large contingent, more than 100 people from India traveling to Siem Reap, Cambodia to celebrate the 5th Pancham Dham Yatra. The 5-day long journey began on May 31, 2022, and will commence on June 4, 2022. Earlier the Holy Yatra was flagged of by MoS, MEA, and the Culture Minister. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs also cheered for the prestigious Yatra.

Pancham Dham Trust, the flagbearer for the historic event in Cambodia, has been at the forefront of various cultural activities and has been instrumental in trying to unite the East Asian nations through the Fifth Dham initiative and help fostering the thought process viz. Sanatana dharma.

"One has to follow the 'dharma' prescribed for him and it is hazardous to tread on what is ordained for another is stressed in the Gita in two places."

Earlier, the event witnessed the Bhoomi Poojan of Dhyan Kendra at Siem Reap, Cambodia for the construction of the meditation center on 5 acres of land. The construction and overall development of Pancham Dham Nyas Dhyan Kendra will be taking place under the guidance and leadership of Sailesh Vats. Sailesh Vats is also the Secretary and a Trustee of Pancham Dham Yatra and is also the organizer of the prestigious event as well.

The foundation stone was laid in presence of leaders from all over the world including RSS Leader Shyam Parande, Business Icon, Navratan Aggarwal, the Director of Bikanervala, Aman Nath, renowned historian and recipient of the prestigious Legion De' Honneur from the French President, Kavita Ashok Goyal, Director of Esselworld, Manoranjan Mohanty, Director ATD Finance and Cultural Gurus like Dandi Swami Anantanand Saraswati, Mhamandleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri and Buddist Guru, His Eminence Samdech Choeung Buncheo and many other high-profile delegates from leading organizations.

Renuka Pullat who has taken up the responsibility of serving humanity has also pledged her support in this mission.

Sanatana Dharma differs from other walks of life, only in having a word of sympathy and promise for every sincere conviction, wherever and whatever it may be, as constituting a step in the great ascent to the highest human perfection. 'Sanatana Dharma', implies a code of human conduct, a set of tenets handed down from time immemorial. Seers and preachers of Sanatana Dharma have been providing discourses on a wide-ranging set of topics covered including the shastras and modern life, the Vedas, their content and purport, the sanskaras (purification ceremonies), dharma common to all and the duties specifically enjoined on people in the four stages of human life. Like the word 'yoga' occurring in the Bhagavad Gita, 'dharma' defies precise definition. It could mean one's duties are linked to one's class and stage in life. Or it may refer to different areas of general human conduct, for instance, discipline, manners, management, and law.

The Pancham Dham Yatra is being held from May 30, till June 4, and will be witnessing a large number of spiritual leaders all from over the globe. Apart from India, a large number of overseas Indians from other countries in South Asia will also be participating in this journey.

