Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie attended the wedding reception of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan uploaded pictures from Kuldeep's reception and congratulated the Indian spinner and his wife, Vanshika.

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"Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kuldeep_18 & Vanshika. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness," reads the caption of Shikhar Dhawan's post.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika, tied the knot on Saturday, March 14 in Mussoorie. Viral clips from the event showed former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, alongside current teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh, enjoying the wedding functions.

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The couple got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, a private event attended only by close family members.

Kuldeep's wedding comes right after Team India's dominant campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026, culminating with their win in the finals against New Zealand to clinch back-to-back T20 WCs.

The final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, saw India comfortably defeat New Zealand. India posted a massive total of 255 runs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 159.

Following India's T20 WC 2026 triumph, Kuldeep Yadav expressed his happiness over the victory, calling it an important moment for the team.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time. This is what you play cricket for. Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy."

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav featured in only one match at the World Cup, against Pakistan, where he claimed figures of 1/14 in three overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)