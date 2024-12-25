BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], December 25: Moscow's Manege will host the second Moscow Beauty Week, from December 26 to 29 -- a large-scale exhibition bringing together residents, visitors, and industry professionals. This event not only immerses attendees in the festive spirit but also serves as a key platform for promoting Russian brands. It will be one of the flagship events of the "Winter in Moscow" project.

New Year's is the most beloved holiday in Russia, symbolizing renewal, magic, and cherished family traditions. During this time, cities across the country transform into winter fairy tales filled with festive atmosphere and grand celebrations. Among these events, the second Moscow Beauty Week will stand out as a major attraction in the capital. Visitors from India are warmly invited to explore the exhibition, experience Russian traditions, and find unique gifts and souvenirs for themselves and their loved ones. The Moscow Beauty Week will feature over 500 Russian brands, offering a one-stop solution for holiday shopping. The market will showcase skincare and decorative cosmetics, accessories, holiday decor, and confectionery items, with discounts of up to 20% on select products. Special attention will be drawn to the "Made in Moscow" stand, where more than 50 local brands will present products infused with soul and care. This enchanting space will transport visitors into the atmosphere of a magical workshop, offering assistance in selecting and beautifully wrapping souvenirs for the New Year celebrations. For Visitors from India Planning a Trip to Moscow: The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to visit the capital with family, combining a stroll through Moscow's festive streets with the experience of its premier pre-New Year event. Organizers have prepared over 50 free master classes and a transformation zone where industry professionals will provide tips on creating unique New Year's looks, including makeup and hairstyles. Young visitors will enjoy a special Magic Gift Workshop, where they can craft their own Christmas tree ornaments and festive decorations. Children can also meet Ded Moroz (the Russian Santa Claus), make a wish, and savor caramel apples, adding an extra touch of magic to their holiday experience. The second Moscow Beauty Week is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of Moscow, discover Russian traditions, and create unforgettable memories for the whole family.

