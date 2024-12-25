Kolkata, December 25: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of all eight rounds of today, December 25, will be declared on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata FF lottery game requires participants to be physically present in the city to take part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. Lottery players can check the winning numbers of Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result by visiting the portals mentioned above or by scrolling below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart.

Played from Monday to Sunday, the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds, which are also called "bazis". The Kolkata FF Result is announced after each round is completed. The results of the fast-paced lottery games are announced every 90 minutes. With a total of eight rounds played throughout the day, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery offers lottery enthusiasts a chance to win more prizes with minimum investment. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Those who bought Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets can scroll below to know today's winning numbers and check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 25, 2024.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 25, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 478 9

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal?

The Kolkata FF lottery game begins with the result of the first round or "bazi" out by around 10 AM. Over the course of the day, the Kolkata FF lottery of 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi and 7th bazi are declared. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery ends with the result of the 8th bazi or round announced by 8.30 PM. The Kolkata FF lottery game requires players to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

From planning, buying tickets and placing bets to checking winning numbers, participants look forward to taking part in the Satta Matka-type lottery game. While the Kolkata FF lottery is played in Kolkata, lotteries, in general, are legal in 13 states across the country. Although betting and gambling are strictly prohibited, several online platforms promote them under the disguise of gaming.

