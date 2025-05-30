NewsVoir

Iksan [South Korea], May 30: In a transformative move for the global insulation industry, Seho Tech has introduced NeXgener(R), a next-generation polyurethane foam blowing agent that meets modern environmental standards without compromising performance.

Also Read | May 31 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on May 31.

With mounting global pressure to eliminate substances that damage the ozone layer and contribute to global warming, industries have faced the difficult task of finding viable alternatives to traditional blowing agents. Previously favored compounds such as HCFCs and HFCs, although effective, have been heavily regulated and phased out due to their environmental impact. NeXgener(R) rises to this challenge by offering a solution that boasts zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and zero Global Warming Potential (GWP).

NeXgener(R) is a 100% chemical-based blowing agent specifically developed for polyurethane applications. It generates strong internal heat through a crosslinking reaction, enabling better control over foam expansion by adjusting water content. Its high hydroxyl value (OH-value of 400 50) allows for increased MDI usage, improving foam performance.

Also Read | Business Insider Layoffs: US-Based News Company Embraces AI for Operations, Announces Cutting 21% of Workforce in Every Department, Says Report.

What sets NeXgener(R) apart is not only its environmental credentials but also its technical superiority. In rigid polyurethane (PIR) injection applications, it minimizes common issues such as shrinkage, decreased flowability, or extended demolding times. Additionally, when used with 100% ester polyol, it supports the production of low-density foam without surface defects, maintaining excellent flow and structural integrity.

Unlike many industrial chemicals, NeXgener(R) is non-toxic and non-flammable, offering a safer alternative for manufacturers and workers alike. The product produces fine-cell foam that provides outstanding thermal insulation, rivaling HCFC-141b. It also integrates seamlessly with existing physical blowing agents for enhanced performance.

NeXgener(R) comes as a light yellowish liquid, has a high boiling point of 354, a flash point of 198, and a low viscosity (

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)