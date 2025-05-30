New York City, May 30: Business Insider (BI) will reportedly lay off its employees and adopt AI to some of its operations. The latest move of Business Insider layoffs will slash 21% of employees. BI announced its third major round of layoffs in a memo that would reduce the organisation's size and cut 21% of the workforce in every department.

Business Insider is one of the leading news media companies that has announced two more rounds of job cuts during the past three years. According to a report by Fox Business, Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng shared a memo announcing the workforce reduction decision. BI is reportedly scaling back on some areas that performed well in the past but are no longer required in the company. Wipro Layoffs: IT Giant Shuts Down Baddi Factory in Himachal Pradesh Without Notice, 80 Employees Affected Amid Labour Dispute and Financial Losses, Say Reports.

Barbara Peng said, "This will be a difficult day, and our priority is to provide clarity and support to those colleagues whose roles are being eliminated". Peng further said that the news media outlet would launch the BI Live platform soon, which would focus on promoting journalism and connecting directly with its readers.

Business Insider CEO confirmed about fully embracing AI and said that 70% of the company's staff has already started using ChatGPT. Soon, 100% of BI staff would use ChatGPT, said Barbara Peng. In the memo announcing BI layoffs, Peng mentioned launching multiple AI-powered products to offer its audience genAI onsite search and AI-powered paywall. She confirmed that more product launches were on the way.

Business Insider layoffs are one of many news layoff rounds announced in the past two years. Barbara Peng said that BI sought artificial intelligence to help boost its operations across shared services. She said that AI would help Business Insider scale and operate more efficiently. On the other hand, Insider Union and The NewsGuild of New York called out to Axel Spring, the German publisher that owns Business Insider, via a statement that decried the layoffs. eBay Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Will Shut Down Its Operations in Israel by Q1 2026, Lay Off Over 200 Employees, Says Report,

The statement read, "The layoffs of our talented co-workers and union members is another example of Axel Springer's brazen pivot away from journalism toward greed."

