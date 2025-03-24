BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 24: The Leela Palace Jaipur played host to its inaugural Aujasya Wellness Weekend, an exclusive two-day retreat that seamlessly blended holistic well-being, mindful indulgence, and immersive cultural experiences. Designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul, the weekend reflected The Leela's commitment to True Indian Luxury, where heritage meets contemporary wellness.

Also Read | ECS Portugal Challenger 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About T10 Cricket Tournament.

At the heart of this transformative experience was Princess Gauravi Kumari, Icon of India by The Leela, who engaged in candid conversations with wellness expert and programme consultant Dr. Ankita Jalori, alongside Chef Varun Parashar, Executive Chef at The Leela Palace Jaipur. Together, they explored the harmonious blend of tradition and modern well-being, setting the stage for a weekend of expert-led wellness sessions, enriching cultural immersions, and a bespoke culinary philosophy. Commencing with an Aujasya-inspired welcome ritual, the day led to a conscious wellness luncheon at Mohan Mahal, where Dr. Jalori, Sharad Puri, SVP & General Manager at The Leela Palace Jaipur and Chef Parashar addressed the attendees to introduce The Leela's philosophy of mindful indulgence, highlighting locally sourced, nutrient-rich ingredients that embody balance and well-being.

As part of the cultural immersion, guests explored the joy of artistic expression through hands-on experiences in block printing, pottery, and miniature painting, celebrating Rajasthan's rich craftsmanship. The evenings unfolded with soulful sound healing, a ceremonial ritual inspired by the region's heritage, and a thoughtfully curated dinner at Preet Mahal, reinforcing the philosophy of balance and well-being.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Judge's House Row: Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.

The second day began with an invigorating Sunrise Mobility Yoga and Breathing Session, fostering inner harmony and physical rejuvenation in the serene Kanishka Bagh. Guests then participated in a wellness-focused culinary challenge--The Aujasya Cook-Off, led by The Leela's culinary team, where they crafted the Himalayan Earth Bowl, an experiential blend of nutrition and creativity. The experience culminated with a lavish four-course Aujasya meal, meticulously curated by Chef Varun and Dr. Jalori, striking the perfect balance between indulgence and wellness.

The Aujasya Wellness Weekend at The Leela Palace Jaipur was a true reflection of the brand's signature wellness programme - rooted in joyful living, conscious choices, and holistic well-being. Designed to seamlessly integrate mindfulness, mobility, and guilt-free indulgence, the retreat embodied Aujasya by The Leela's vision of offering transformative wellness experiences that are both indulgent and restorative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)