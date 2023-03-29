Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Balesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO and Co-founder of ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt Ltd was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

After being felicitated, Balesh responded, I'm also grateful to Times Group for recognizing my work in this way. It's an incredible feeling to know that others value and appreciate our work, and it's motivating to know that our efforts are making a difference in my industry. Thank you once again, Times of India."

I am a seasoned IT professional with nearly two decades of eclectic but core experience in consulting, cloud computing, CRM, project management, and telecom. I have worked on delivering complex enterprise solutions, cloud migrations, and digital transformation projects for clients across the world, and that experience helped me to get a headstart with the idea of ABSYZ. My business partner Anshul Jain and I started ABSYZ with an idea and initial tagline of "simply cloud, simplifying cloud." As I look back, in the past 8+ years, I am proud to say that we were able to do exactly that, and customers and partners love working with us as we simplify their complex cloud journey. We grew from a four employees company to 400+ employees in just over 8 years of core operations primarily due to the niche experience we bring to the table.

As a first-generation entrepreneur with a corporate background in IT, sales, strategy, delivery, and customer experience, I have had my fair share of ups and down, building and selling a sustainable and scalable startup from scratch. It wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of family and friends. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Cochin University and a PGDM from T.A.Pai Management Institute, Manipal. I always believe learning is a journey that never stops, and I am currently pursuing a part-time research program focusing on international strategic management and internationalization. An avid reader, writer, and storyteller eager to share experiences and coach the next generation of leaders.

ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt Ltd is a majority-owned subsidiary of YoungsoftInc, Michigan. Incorporated in 2011 (Share acquisition 2019), ABSYZ has been a critical player in the Salesforce.com partner ecosystem. A niche team of 400+ strong Salesforce, Digital, QA, and UI/UX consultants worldwide for all digital transformation requirements. ABSYZ caters to a wide range of solutions from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Analytics, Integrations, and Custom development. A separate mobile application, UI/UX, and the digital team augment these services. A CMMI Level 3 company, ABSYZ adheres to strict process controls to enable a fantastic customer experience without compromising three aspects of project delivery: technology, people, and process.

