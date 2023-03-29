The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ram Navami.

In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my greetings to all my fellow citizens. Ram Navami 2023 Date in March: 'Shree Ram Navami Kab Hai?' Know Tithi, Madhyahna Muhurat and the Significance of the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Rama.

Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, this festival of joy and prosperity gives us the message of selfless service and inspires us to follow the path of love, compassion, humanity and sacrifice. The life of Lord Ram exemplifies grace and sacrifice and teaches us to lead a dignified and disciplined life. Ram Navami 2023 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to Hindu Festival.

Let us internalise the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in every sphere of our life, and dedicate ourselves to make India a glorious nation”.

