New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): On the third day of India Energy Week 2025, industry leaders convened for a discussion on "Establishing Transformative, Integrated E-Mobility Ecosystems in Emerging Economies".

Experts on Thursday highlighted that scaling up e-mobility demands strong policy support, strategic public-private partnerships, and a skilled workforce.

The panel featured Sarthak Behuria, Chairman and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd; Dr. Shailendra Shukla, MD - Mobility Group, India, Eaton; Vignesh Nandakumar, CEO Asia, Enfinity Global; Min Yih Tan, SVP, mobility Asia, Shell segment; and Vishal Kapoor, CEO, EESL moderated by Suvojoy Sengupta, CEO, AECOM India.

Vishal Kapoor addressed key challenges in transitioning from direct fossil fuel-based systems to electricity-based mobility.

"One major hurdle is the installation of distribution transformers and capacity augmentation. Currently, with a limited number of EVs, this is manageable, but as the ecosystem grows, large-scale private sector investment--amounting to several lakh crores--will be needed," he said.

Shailendra Shukla, pointed out that different vehicle categories have unique energy requirements, necessitating standardization.

"Public-private partnerships will be instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition. We must prioritize research and development, as the biggest expense in energy transition will come from innovation," he remarked. He also noted that LNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles were prominently featured at the India Energy Week exhibition, signifying their role in the future of mobility.

Vignesh Nandakumar emphasised that India has moved past the initial hurdles of e-mobility transition but must now focus on integrating technology, data, and AI-driven models to predict energy needs effectively. "India's strong internet penetration can enhance efficiency, but affordability remains a key factor in driving widespread adoption," he added.

Sarthak Behuria highlighted the evolving landscape of energy security in India. "Fifty years ago, our dependence on fossil fuel imports was below 50%. Today, it has significantly increased. While we have built a robust infrastructure to ensure petroleum accessibility, our challenge extends beyond energy security to energy transition," he stated.

He further noted that while fossil fuels will remain mainstream due to growing consumption, a shift from CNG to biogas and other alternatives is essential.

Min Yih Tan outlined three critical factors for e-mobility success: availability, reliability, and investment viability. "Scaling up demand and consumption will make supply a critical factor in ensuring a successful mobility transition. We also need to focus on capability-building and developing skilled human resources," he noted. (ANI)

