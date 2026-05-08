Business News | Accurate Group of Institutions Students' Academic Trip to IIM Sirmaur for AI Certification, Strengthening Future-Ready Learning

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8: Taking a significant step towards building future-ready professionals, Accurate Group of Institutions has enabled more than 45 students to participate in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Certification Program at IIM Sirmaur.Students will learn Generative AI & LLMs, Data Analytics & Modelling, Functional AI, AI Ethics & Governance, and Practical Learning

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This immersive program goes beyond traditional education and provides students with the experience of the academic environment, teaching methodology, and industry-oriented approach of a prestigious management institution. From understanding cutting-edge technologies to their real-life applications, students are being prepared for the future workplace.

This experience will prove to be not just a certification but a career accelerator for the students. During this program, students will receive AI Certification from IIM Sirmaur, experience the academic environment of the IIM campus, learn from expert faculty and industry-connected sessions, and strengthen their career opportunities in a highly sought-after field.At a time when Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries globally, Accurate Group of Institutions remains consistently focused on providing its students with future skills, practical knowledge, and industry-aligned training.

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The institution regularly organizes certification programs, industry visits, corporate interactions, and skill-based activities, helping students strike a balance between academic knowledge and real-world requirements.

Sharing her thoughts on this initiative, Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions, said:

"The future belongs to those who prepare themselves for it today. At Accurate Group, we believe that education must evolve with time and industry. By connecting our students with emerging technologies like AI and giving them the experience of institutions like IIM Sirmaur, we are ensuring that they become not just degree holders, but future-ready professionals who can lead, innovate, and create impact in a rapidly changing world."

This initiative further strengthens Accurate Group's commitment to providing practical, future-focused education aligned with the needs of the global industry.

Under this program, students will stay at the IIM Sirmaur campus for 3 days and will be awarded an IIM Certificate at the end of the program. This certificate will not only enhance their employment opportunities but will also give the students of Accurate a new boost of confidence and self-belief.

These students will depart for IIM Sirmaur on Sunday, April 26, and after completing the certification, will report back to campus on April 29.

By enabling students to step beyond campus boundaries and engage with premier institutions, Accurate continues to shape confident, skilled, and industry-ready graduates.

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