Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27: Accurate Institute of Management (Accurate) has emerged as a leading educational institution by offering a wide range of certification programs. These specialised certification programs cater to the evolving needs of the industry and provide the students with essential skills, industry exposure and certifications.

Emphasising on practical learning and industry-specific knowledge, these programs by Accurate are designed to give students with valuable industry insights. Intended to make them job-ready by providing them with the skills demanded by top employers, these certification programs offer a range of subjects, from general management to specialised fields like digital marketing, HR analytics, financial planning and more. Aligned with industry trends all these programs ensure the students get prepared for the fast-changing business landscape.

Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions said, "The future of education lies in blending theoretical knowledge with real-world skills. In line with this approach our certification programs provide students with the opportunity to specialise in areas that are highly valued by industry leaders. These programs give students the edge and confidence they need to get top jobs at leading companies. They equally arm students with the know-how and credentials they need to make their mark in their chosen fields."

The mentor-mentee system at Accurate also offers one-on-one guidance to students. On top of that, the voice and accent training helps students build strong communication skills for the global business world. The institute also provides summer internship training in the industry to give students real-world, hands-on experience.

Some of the key certifications offered by Accurate Institute include Six Sigma Certification (General Management), Business Analytics Certification (General Management), Start-up & Entrepreneurship Certification (General Management), Employability Enhancement Certification (General Management), Personal Branding Certification (General Management), Corporate Etiquettes Certification (General Management), HR Analytics Certification (HR), HR Partnering Certification (HR) and Digital Marketing Certification (Marketing), among others.

These certification programs boost academic learning and also enable students to explore business opportunities preparing them for the future in every way. Accurate Institute of Management goes beyond traditional education by integrating various elements that enrich the overall learning experience. The institute provides laptops to every student, ensuring that they have access to the latest technology for their studies and assignments.

The students also benefit from foreign educational tours that offer them global learning experience and international exposure. Industry visits are also organised to give students first-hand insights into the workings of top industries. At the same time, national and international guest lectures are also hosted by thought leaders and industry experts. Such activities provide valuable knowledge from the global business arena.

The Lush green campus of Accurate Institute of Management is situated at Greater Noida. The institute is offering PGDM Course with dual specialization duly approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, and Government of India. Its PGDM course has been developed with innovative teaching methodology including regular industry interactions and laptop to groom them as techno business managers. The institute has been reckoned among the premier business schools of the country by various stakeholders.

