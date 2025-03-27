Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad are on of the most feared teams in the Indian Premier League due to the presence of some of the best hitters in the T20 game in their top order. They decimated the Rajasthan Royals attack in their first game and went on to secure a routine win. They play at home once again this evening with a tie against the Lucknow Super Giants. Hyderabad will feel they have scope for improvement as well with their bowling attack leaking runs. Opponents Lucknow tasted defeat against Delhi in their first match and for anyone who saw that contest, it was a game that they should have won with ease. Another loss here and they could be pegged back very early in the campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 PM IST. SRH vs LSG Funny Memes and Instagram Reels Go Viral Ahead of IPL 2025 Match, Cricket Fans Say, 'Kya Aaj Sunrisers Hyderabad Maarenge 300 Runs'.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings for Hyderabad is a sight every opposition is scared of. The duo annihilate the bowling attack in power plays and the consistency with which they do it is frightening. Ishan Kishan, their new addition from the Mumbai Indians, scored a century in the last game and will look to continue his good run. Expect Adam Zampa to be the impact player once again with Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami leading the pace attack.

Rishabh Pant was poor with the bat against Delhi and halted the charge for his side. The talented Indian wicket-keeper bat will need to score big here and try and justify his enormous price tag. David Miller and Aiden Markram should both get a game in while the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will be the lead wicket-taking options. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

When is SRH vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match is set to be played on Thursday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the SRH vs LSG match which starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Telugu TV channels. For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Sunrisers Hyderabad at home are a powerful unit and they should find a way to secure another win here.

