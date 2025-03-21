Business News | Achievers' World Hosts International Women Summit on Women's Role in Viksit Bharat 2047

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: Achievers' World, successfully hosted the International Women Summit on Monday, March 17, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, aimed to recognize and honour women from all walks of life. The summit was a grand celebration aligned with the theme of International Women's Day (IWD) 2025 - "Accelerate Action," to rejoice in the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment and to strive for greater momentum.

The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries including Smt. Dharamshila Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Lata Wankhede, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), and Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs of India. The event also welcomed distinguished international guests and over 200 delegates, comprising business leaders, changemakers, CSR professionals, and industry experts from across India.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome speech of Ms. Bharti Sharma, Director - Achievers' World, Editor-Travel Turtle. In her summit overview, she expressed the summit's vision: "To celebrate the awe-inspiring achievements of women and fortify Nari Shakti.

Smt. Dharamshila Gupta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), highlighted the indispensable role of women in shaping Viksit Bharat 2047. "Empowering women (Nari) is not only a social imperative but a strategic move for economic growth and long-term sustainable development." she added.

Following her, Dr Lata Wankhede, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), in her address to the vast gathering reinforced inclusivity in nation-building: "Viksit Bharat cannot thrive if half its population is left behind. Empowering women creates a ripple effect, influencing multiple dimensions of society and catalyzing progress across various sectors."

Corroborating their sentiments, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, former Minister of State for External Affairs of India, encouraged women to embrace challenges as stepping stones towards national progress. "Women do not need empowerment--they are already empowered. What they need are opportunities," she said.

The summit detailed engaging conversations providing women a safe platform to share their transformative journeys and experiences. Guest of Honour, Prof. Madhu Purnima Kishwar, Founder Editor, MANUSHI, shared her valuable expertise, while Prof. Pushpanjali Jha, Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi, facilitated an impromptu session, inviting women to take the stage and speak on their challenges, triumphs, and inspiring experiences in breaking barriers.

The event progressed with an engaging panel discussion on the theme 'Role of Women in Achieving the Goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.' Moderated by Ms Bharti Sharma, Director, Achievers' World, the discussion featured notable panelists who shed light on policy initiatives, societal contributions, and economic inclusion as key enablers of women's progress.

During the summit, some distinguished women in the respective fields were honoured with Women Icon Awards for their outstanding contributions to women's empowerment and their role in shaping a Viksit Bharat. A few of the award winners were:

- Rajmata Shanti Singh, Art & Culture Patron, The Art & Culture Trust of India

- Dr. Kawal Deep Kour, General Secretary,Institute for Narcotics Studies and Analysis,New Delhi

- Narinder Kaur, Founder, SURTAJ Special Children Foundation

- Wing Commander Lalita Akhilesh Mishra S, Indian Air Force

- Meetu Rathore, Principal, Army Public School

- Munesh Dedha, Municipal Councillor

- Divya Vasudeva, RJ/Podcast Host, Radio City

- Bohloeki Tlhaku Morojele, First Secretary, Lesotho High Commission

- Eva Kopecka, Head of Economic & Commercial Section, Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi

- Niharika Pilla, Vice President, Digital Services, OneAZ Credit Union, USA

-Sunita Uthra, VP of Enterprise Technology (CIO), National Council for Mental Wellbeing, USA

Concluding the event, Ms. Varsha Sharma, Event Convenor - Achievers' World extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of dignitaries, panelists, and attendees and reiterated collective commitment towards empowering women.

