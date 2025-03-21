New Delhi, March 21: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been updating its features to keep its users engaged and provide interactive ways to communicate. It will offer the ability to share music from Spotify in WhatsApp status updates. The feature is expected to be soon available for Android users. WhatsApp’s new feature update aims to integrate music sharing from third-party apps to enhance the user experience.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share music from Spotify in their status updates. The feature is said to be available in a future update of the app. Once the WhatsApp new feature rolls out, users will be able to share music from Spotify in their WhatsApp status. When a user shares music from Spotify as a WhatsApp status update, there will reportedly be an additional option that will allow users to send the song as a message to a contact or a group. Threads New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Social Media Platform Introduces Improved Video Player and More Options To Manage Posts, Feeds; Check Details.

When sharing a song, a preview of the track will likely be displayed to show the song's title, the artist's name, and the album cover. There may also be a “Play on Spotify” button that will direct viewers to the Spotify app for allowing them to listen to the song in full. The feature is similar to what is available on Instagram, where users can share music through stories with previews and links to the full song. Grok AI Update: Elon Musk Says Working on Speed of Long Context Grok Responses, Should Be Way Faster Soon.

WhatsApp’s integration is expected to make sharing music more interactive for users. The upcoming feature is expected to improve the way users share music through status updates on WhatsApp. Rather than sharing a link to a song, users will be able to display it in a visually appealing interface. It will make it easier for their contacts to identify the track and listen to it.

