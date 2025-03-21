New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the country’s historic achievement of a record-breaking 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the financial year 2024-25, calling it a “proud moment for India” and recognising the relentless dedication and hard work of those associated with the sector. “Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance. This feat also reflects the dedication and hard work of all those associated with the sector,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was reacting to Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy’s announcement in a post on X that India has crossed a monumental 1 billion tonnes of coal production. Reddy said that the remarkable achievement in coal production comes 11 days ahead of last fiscal year's coal production of 997.83 million tonnes (MT), underscoring India’s significant progress in ensuring its energy demands and driving industrial, agricultural, and overall economic growth, the minister said. From April to December 2024, India’s coal imports declined by 8.4 per cent, resulting in forex savings of around $5.43 billion (Rs 42,315.7 crore) as compared to the same period of last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Programme of Bavaliyali Dham.

The record-breaking production reflects the success of the Government’s strategic reforms and policies, such as amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the opening of the coal sector to private players through the commercial auctioning of coal blocks. These initiatives have led to a marked increase in the availability of domestic coal, progressively substituting imports and significantly contributing to foreign exchange savings, the minister pointed out. This milestone aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and highlights the Ministry of Coal’s ongoing efforts to foster self-reliance in the energy sector while ensuring sustainable development, he observed.

This achievement is not just about coal production; it is a crucial step towards ensuring long-term energy security and propelling India’s overall development. By embracing advanced mining techniques, optimising logistics, and promoting sustainable practices, the coal sector is playing a central role in strengthening India’s energy infrastructure and bolstering economic resilience, Reddy said.

The coal sector’s success is attributed to the tireless efforts of coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private players, and the dedicated workforce of around 5 lakh mine workers across more than 350 coal mines. These coal miners, who have defied numerous challenges with unmatched dedication, have played a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone. India relies on coal for approximately 55 per cent of its energy mix, and around 74 per cent of the country’s electricity is generated by coal-based power plants. This underscores the critical importance of coal in powering India’s economy and sustaining energy security, the minister added. Haryana Has Progressed Rapidly in 10 Years Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, this milestone positions India to become fully self-reliant in the energy sector. Through continued strategic reforms, technological advancements, and a focus on responsible resource management, India’s journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat remains on track. This achievement is a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to securing a self-reliant, energy-secure future for generations to come, Reddy added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).