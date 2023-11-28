Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): As world leaders come together in the UAE for the COP28 later this week, Adani Total Gas has announced a 'Green Hydrogen Production and Blending Pilot Project'.

Adani Total Gas, a leading energy and city gas distribution company, is co-promoted by Adani Group and TotalEnergies.

As part of the project, Adani Total Gas will employ the latest technologies to blend green hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Adani Group company said in a media release on Tuesday.

GH2 is produced using the electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon-intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The project is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2024-25, and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to up to 8 per cent or more, depending on regulatory approvals, the media release added.

After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen-blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other licence areas.

"We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047. This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions," said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Notably, in January this year, the central government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for such technologies' production, utilisation, and export. The green hydrogen mission will gradually lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, and a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will be held from November 30 until December 12, 2023, in Dubai.

India, a developing country, is ambitious to become developed by 2047, committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26 held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

