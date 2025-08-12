PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: AFCOM Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE - 544224), an integrated air cargo solutions company with operations across domestic and international routes.

Also Read | India National Cricket Team Pacer Akash Deep Issued Show-Cause Notice By Lucknow RTO Over Usage of Newly-Purchased SUV: Report.

Afcom Holdings Limited is proud to announce a historic achievement at Velana International Airport (MLE), having uplifted the highest-ever volume of transshipment cargo into the airport's history during July 2025. This milestone not only underlines Afcom's pivotal role in the region's logistics ecosystem but also signals a new era of strategic growth in transshipment operations through the Maldives.

July 2025 marked a turning point for MLE, with transshipment volumes surging to their highest levels ever recorded in a single month. At the heart of this surge was Afcom, which emerged as the highest contributor, playing a defining role in propelling Velana International Airport to this landmark achievement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

From a modest share at the beginning of the year, Afcom has demonstrated exceptional growth within just half a year, now commanding a significant and growing portion of MLE's monthly transshipment volume. This rapid and steady rise underscores the company's unwavering focus on operational excellence, strategic market expansion, and strong collaboration with key stakeholders across the cargo supply chain.

Afcom's performance is aligned with MLE's vision to establish itself as a key air transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean aviation corridor. With a continued emphasis on efficiency, infrastructure, and innovative service offerings, both Afcom and MACL (Maldives Airports Company Limited) are committed to advancing the region's air cargo potential.

As the logistics landscape evolves, Afcom remains focused on expanding trade flows, enhancing connectivity, and creating value-added solutions that serve the dynamic needs of global commerce.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Hussain Shafiu, Manager, Cargo Department of Maldives Airports Co. (Velana International Airport), said:

"We are excited to share that July 2025 was a notable month for us at Velana International Airport, with the highest ever transshipment volume handled in our airport's history. Afcom has been a key contributor to this success, having uplifted the highest volume of transshipment cargo into MLE in July 2025.

As transshipment continues to be a key pillar of our cargo strategic focus, MACL remains committed to working closely with Afcom and providing the necessary support to further grow this market segment.

We would greatly value Afcom's input on how we can further grow the transshipment potential through MLE--be it by exploring new trade flows, improving ground efficiency, or creating customized service models."

Commenting on this milestone, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings Limited, said:

"We are proud to have played a leading role in achieving the highest ever transshipment volume handled at Velana International Airport. This accomplishment is a testament to the agility, precision, and dedication of our operations team, as well as the strength of our partnerships with stakeholders across the region.

Transshipment has become a critical pillar of our growth strategy, with the Maldives serving as a strategic junction point in our expanding regional network. Our growing share of MLE's transshipment volumes demonstrates our focus on optimizing air cargo flows across high-potential corridors linking South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

This milestone also validates our belief in the long-term potential of multimodal cargo flow through MLE. As we look ahead, Afcom remains committed to deepening its transshipment capabilities, driving network-wide efficiencies, and working closely with MACL and other partners to further unlock regional and intercontinental cargo corridors.

We see this not as a peak, but as a foundation for the next phase of growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)