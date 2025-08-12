India national cricket team pacer Akash Deep's festivities turned sour after a successful Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with Lucknow RTO issuing the speedster a show-cause notice over the usage of his newly-purchased SUV on public roads. RTO found out that the TR/RC process of Akash Deep's newly-purchased SUV with the number plate (UP32 QW 0041) was incomplete on the Vahan portal, and the required HSRP and TRM had not been fitted, which is the main reason behind the notice. ‘Dreams Delivered, Keys Received’ Akash Deep Purchases New Car, India National Cricket Team Pacer Shares Heartwarming Pics With Family (See Post).

As per Hindustan Times, the RTO have also served a notice to the automobile dealership apart from Akash Deep for failing to install high-security registration plate (HSRP) and third registration mark (TM), which violates sections 39 and 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The RTO notice states Akash Deep has to appear in person or via a representative within 72 hours with all legal paperwork, including insurance, tax, and registration documents.

"The notice warns that driving the vehicle in its current state constitutes an offence under Section 192 of the MVA and empowers authorities to seize or detain the vehicle under Section 207," mentioned the notice as per HT.

RTO has strict guidelines stating that no vehicle can be handed over for temporary or permanent registration without the installation of mandatory HSRP and TRM.

On August 9, Akash Deep received the keys for his Toyota Fortuner, which falls under the SUV category, and is one of the most sought-after cars by celebrities, with the top model being worth INR 62 lakhs and above.

