Mumbai, August 12: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, will be published shortly. Lottery players participating in the Bodoland lottery can check the results and Bodoland lottery live winning numbers at bodolotteries.com. Participants must note that Bodoland Lottery Results today, August 12, will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Bodoland lottery players eagerly awaiting the results of the Assam State Lottery can scroll below to know how and where to check the winning numbers.

Organised by the government of Assam, the Bodoland lottery is one of the popular lotteries that draws a large crowd. Played every day, the Bodoland lottery result (Assam State Lottery) is announced thrice a day, first at 12 PM, second at 3 PM, and finally at 7 PM. Results and winning ticket numbers can be checked here. Bodoland lottery is operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and played at the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous division in Assam. Bodoland, which is officially known as BTR, is also a proposed state in the northeast.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

If you are participating in the Bodoland lottery and are unsure where to check the lottery results and winning numbers, don't worry, you have come to the right place. Visit bodolotteries.com to check Wednesday's lucky draw results and winning numbers. Lottery enthusiasts can also view winning ticket numbers and download the PDF file of 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM draws here. When visiting the online website, participants can click on the "Results" section and then select today's date and draw timing to download the results of the respective draws.

Bodoland lottery (Assam State Lottery) offers participants several opportunities to win prizes ranging from INR 50 to INR 1 lakh. The first prize winner receives INR 1 lakh, while the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth prize winners receive INR 7000, INR 3500, INR 200, INR 100 and INR 50, respectively. Games such as Rosa, Kuil, Singam, Thangam, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Abble and Kumaran are played under the Bodoland lottery.

