PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: As Eid approaches, a festival globally celebrated for reflection, devotion, and generosity, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes invites you to honour traditions and deepen connections through the universal language of fragrance. Throughout the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond, scent remains an enduring symbol of welcome, respect, and unity, woven into the very fabric of Eid rituals and gatherings.

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Rooted in the legacy of Arabic perfumery, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has emerged as a beacon of heritage-infused innovation. With a vision to elevate traditional Middle Eastern scent profiles for a discerning global audience, the brand is lauded for its artisanal craftsmanship, finest raw materials, and signature compositions that transcend generations. Every fragrance is a testament to the house's commitment to balancing timeless tradition with contemporary elegance, reinforcing its position as a global leader in luxury perfumery.

To commemorate this festive occasion, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is delighted to announce an exclusive 20% Eid offer across a handpicked selection of its most coveted fragrances. This initiative offers patrons an exceptional opportunity to express appreciation and affection through gifts that embody sophistication and meaning. The Eid Gifting Edit features standout creations such as Blue By Ahmed, a luminous blend of aquatic freshness and musky warmth; Kaaf (Extrait de Parfum), a powerful composition of woods, amber, and spice for those who seek distinction; Marj, a delicately oriental fragrance interweaving florals with subtle sweetness; and Oud & Roses, an iconic fusion of opulent oud and romantic rose, epitomising the artistry of Middle Eastern perfumery.

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Kafeel Ahmed, Chairman, Founder, and Master Perfumer, remarked: "Eid is a time that calls us to gratitude, generosity, and reflection. Fragrance remains at the heart of our cultural celebrations, serving as an emblem of hospitality and personal expression. With this initiative, our goal is to enable our community to share expertly crafted scents that enrich the spirit of togetherness and leave an indelible impression."

Available exclusively for a limited period, this 20% offer underscores Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes' dedication to making luxury accessible, while championing the values of tradition, generosity, and community that define this festival.

About Ahmed Al Maghribi

Established in 2000 in Dubai by Kafeel Ahmed, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has grown from a single home-based operation into a globally recognised luxury fragrance house with over 190+ branches across the GCC and presence in more than 90 countries. Rooted in Arabian perfumery heritage, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation to create distinctive, high-quality scents that resonate worldwide.

Digital Footprints

Website: https://www.ahmedalmaghribi.co.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ahmedalmaghribiperfumeindia

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