Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad announced on Friday that it has reached a significant milestone in its journey toward customer service excellence.

Today, the SVPI airport has received the prestigious Level 4 accreditation in Airport Customer Experience by Airports Council International (ACI), a remarkable upgrade from the Level 3 accreditation received in May 2024.

Also Read | Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional Merit List Released at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Download.

SVPI Airport is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio.

"This recognition places SVPI Airport among a select group of airports globally and 3rd in India, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to enhancing passenger experience across all touchpoints. The accreditation evaluates multiple parameters, including airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, customer strategy, and customer understanding," the airport operator said in a statement.

Also Read | Pakistan Attacked 'Insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat' in Pahalgam, Says PM Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Over the past year, SVPI Airport has implemented many initiatives focused on technological innovation, infrastructure development, and enhanced passenger engagement. These efforts have significantly elevated the travel experience and operational efficiency.

Key initiatives driving the SVPI airport's level 4 accreditation were Digitalisation of SOPs and introduction of Aviio App; Launch of Digi Yatra and Self-Baggage Drop at both terminals - T1 and T2; a rejection line for baggage belts was introduced, increasing baggage handling from 600 to 1,600 bags/hour; 24 Smart Cleaning Robots deployed in T1 and T2 for superior hygiene; AI-based surveillance cameras are installed for enhanced safety and project monitoring; Adani One App, which was launched recently, helped unify and enhance the passenger experience; Free Wi-Fi kiosks, Flight Information Displays, IPTVs, and curated background music are now operational for a seamless digital experience; among others.

For passenger experience and infrastructure upgrades, 2 EV buses were launched for free inter-terminal shuttle service; infrastructure additions include Hawaii Adda, a new smoking room, a multifaith prayer room, and themed artworks representing Gujarat's heritage; check-in counters increased: T1 from 23 to 39, T2 from 32 to 56; boarding gates increased in T1 from 8 to 12 and from 9 to 12 in T2; 22+ new retail and dining outlets operationalised in the T2 forecourt; Live cricket match telecasts (Aero Fan Park), enhanced restrooms with baby-changing stations, and 970+ new signages have improved Airport Service Quality scores from 4.72 to 4.93; parking capacity has been enhanced: 2-wheelers from 450 to 700, 4-wheelers from 790 to 1,370, with improved lighting, CCTV coverage, and automated entry and exit systems.

"This Level 4 accreditation is a testament to SVPI Airport's commitment to putting passengers at the heart of every decision and the continuous pursuit of excellence in service delivery. The airport continues to serve as a benchmark in India's aviation sector, consistently innovating to ensure a world-class travel experience. SVPI Airport is proud to serve the people of Ahmedabad and contribute to the city's growing reputation as a modern, globally connected destination," the statement by SVPI Airport added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)