Mumbai, June 06: The Maharashtra School Education Department has officially released the First Provisional General Merit List for the First-Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2025 today, June 6. Students who registered for Round 1 can now access their merit status on the official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in. Initially scheduled for release on June 5, the merit list was delayed due to an extension in the registration deadline. At present, only the list for candidates who scored between 400 and 500 marks has been made available.

This year, 10.85 lakh students have applied for admission to over 20.43 lakh seats across 9,281 junior colleges in the state. The centralised admission process (CAP) spans eight divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Notably, the Konkan division has been excluded from the CAP this year. Students who find any errors in their merit rank, marks, or category can raise objections, which will be reviewed before releasing the final merit list.

How To Check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025

Visit the official FYJC portal: mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on “Student Login” or choose your respective regional division

Enter your Application Number and Password

Go to the “FYJC Merit List 2025” section

Select your division’s Provisional Merit List

Search by name, application number, or roll number

Review institution name, stream, quota, and admission status

Download or print the list for reference

The Education Department has urged students to regularly check the portal for updates on the revised merit list, cut-offs, and seat allotment. For assistance, they can call the FYJC helpline or visit local education offices.

