New Delhi [India], November 27: AIPL group is a leading real estate player in North India with a rich legacy of 33 years. The company has proven its mettle by delivering townships and commercial projects in Punjab. Spread across 5.8 acres, AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar is a state-of-the-art retail destination being developed and it shall set new benchmarks in retail, entertainment, and fine dining experiences.

AIPL Joy Street, Jalandhar enjoys a grand 200ft+ frontage on the national highway, making it easily accessible and highly visible. The project shares a close vicinity with fully habituated residential areas thereby attracting both highway traffic and city crowds. Key advantage for the project is that it enjoys a strategic location and high traffic density from Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Delhi and is very well connected with all routes- be it rail, road and air.

True to its name, AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar shall mesmerize the visitors with its grandeur, serene aquatic elements, themed landscapes, umpteen entertainment options including an amphitheater for live events to selfie points and a captivating kids play zone. The project has been curated in a manner that it offers experiences and amenities for all age groups alike and promises to deliver a unique and unforgettable experience.

The project stands out equally in terms of infrastructure, design and architecture offering elegant facades, massive spill-out areas and open spaces for outdoor seating and wide terraces making it perfect for formal as well as casual get-togethers. AIPL Joy Street Jalandhar would offer a new realm of retail experiences, elevating the joys of family outings and social get-togethers like never before.

In the words of Shamsheer Singh, Director, AIPL,"We have envisioned this development to be at par with global retail destinations and are committed to the timely delivery of the project by mid 2025. Our team is currently working actively on the leasing front and we are getting tremendous response from prominent Retail, F&B and lifestyle brands, with sign ups like Cafe Deli France, Game On, Rang Punjab, Basant, Uncle Jack and many more. This marquee retail and SCO project of ours is the best offering in this region".

Project Overview:

* A grand entrance, an iconic water body and themed landscape piazza, offer an overwhelming and welcoming congregation of space for the visitors.

* Two iconic Drive-Throughs

* Common corridors on the 1st & 2nd floor offer a dynamic retail experience

* 'The Hub' - a piazza and recreational zone accessible via a shaded boulevard

* All-weather kid's play zones and

* Themed aquatic bodies

* Iconic Totem - offering visibility and unique branding possibilities

* Dedicated walkways for pedestrian movement and carriageways

Architects & Consultants:

Masterplan Concept- Maas Architects/DFI

Lighting - BO Steiber

