Oregon, November 27: Daniel Gore, an Oregon teenager with a fascination for the TV show Dexter, has been found guilty of murdering and raping 13-year-old Milana Li in 2022 to fulfil “fantasy”. The 18-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder and sexual abuse after a two-week trial in Washington County, where jurors took less than 90 minutes to deliver their verdict.

Li went missing on May 9, 2022, after leaving her home in Beaverton. Her body was found the following day in a creek, less than a mile from her home and school. Investigators quickly identified Gore, then 16, as the last person seen with Li through cellphone data and surveillance footage. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Police discovered that Gore had lured Li into the woods, where he fatally strangled her. Evidence collected from his nearby tent, including a journal, revealed Gore’s obsession with violence. In his writings, he likened himself to Dexter, the titular character of a crime drama about a serial killer. Symbols related to horrorcore rapper 7XVN were also carved into trees near his hideout. Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

Gore attempted to fabricate an alibi by stealing Li’s phone and sending messages to friends, claiming they had parted ways at a bus stop. However, surveillance footage showed the two walking toward the woods together.

During his trial, Gore remained emotionless and did not testify. He was convicted of all charges and faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. He is scheduled for sentencing on December 2.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to its chilling nature and Gore’s apparent inspiration from violent media. Authorities criticised his lack of remorse, describing him as deeply influenced by fictional portrayals of crime.

