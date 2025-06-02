New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Air India and the national carrier of Mauritius, Air Mauritius, have expanded their existing codeshare partnership to offer travelers improved connectivity across the Indian Subcontinent and the African region.

As per a statement from Air India, the two airlines signed the expanded codeshare agreement on the sidelines of the 81st IATA AGM in New Delhi, in the presence of Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India, and Kishore Beegoo, Chairman, Air Mauritius.

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa, and Madagascar.

With the enhanced codeshare partnership, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar, for Air India guests to seamlessly travel to these cities via Mauritius on a single ticket and baggage checked through to their final destination.

Air India already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi, and Reunion.

Air Mauritius currently places its 'MK' designator code on Air India flights between Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru, Chennai.

As part of the enhanced codeshare, Air Mauritius will place its 'MK' designator code on Air India flights between Mauritius and Mumbai.

Thus, all flights operated by Air India and Air Mauritius between the two countries will have each other's designator codes, thereby multiplying flight options for customers of either carrier.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India, said: "India is one of the largest tourism source markets for destinations in Southern Africa, including Mauritius and South Africa, as well as a strong trade partner to the region. This expanded codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius is another step toward widening our extended global network, which enables our customers to easily access these destinations."

"Air Mauritius is pleased to expand its collaboration with Air India, offering our passengers connections to numerous destinations across India via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Travellers from India to Mauritius will not only experience the warmth of our multi-cultural society and the richness of our diverse local cuisine, but also enjoy the convenience of connecting to Reunion, South Africa, and Madagascar beyond with Air Mauritius," says Kishore Beegoo, Chairman of Air Mauritius.

The additional codeshare flights are available for booking from 01 July 2025 through Air India's and Air Mauritius' respective booking channels and through travel agents. (ANI)

