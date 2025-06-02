BIGBANG's G-Dragon (GD), often regarded as the 'idol of idols', is a trendsetter in many ways, from making chart-topping hits to confidently rocking gender-neutral outfits. The K-Pop legend has done it all. Beyond his creative talents, the "One of a Kind" singer's dating life has also been a hot topic among fans. Currently, GD is making headlines due to dating rumours with TWICE's Sana. The buzz began after his recent appearance on Fridge Interview, a talk show hosted by Sana and Dex. However, GD's agency has now released a statement denying the rumours. G-Dragon and Han So Hee Say ‘Nope’ to Dating Rumours, Agencies Set the Record Straight.

Is Romance in the Air Between G-Dragon and Sana?

Speculations about G-Dragon and Sana's romance first surfaced in May 2025, after the K-Pop superstar attended Colplay's concert in Seoul, where TWICE performed as special guests. Korean media outlets had then reported that something was brewing between GD and Sana, after the BIGBANG member tagged her in his Instagram story, which was later deleted. What caught everyone's attention was that instead of tagging the whole group, GD just tagged Sana. His later deleting added more to the speculations.

G-Dragon’s Instagram Post

Now, after GD's recent appearance on the YouTube variety show Fridge Interview, the speculations have once again taken over the internet, prompting the K-Pop star's agency to intervene. On June 2, Galaxy Corporation released an official statement and said, "We would like to clarify certain misunderstandings regarding recent rumours about G-Drgon's romantic relationship. G Dragon participated in the filming of the YouTube web variety show 'Dex and Sana's fridge interview' on April 14. The tag was merely a friendly gesture following the shoot," as shared by AllKpop.

They also clarified that apart from the appearance on the show, there has been no contact between the two. The Fridge Interview episode featuring GD will air on YouTube on June 5. Talking about G-Dragon's story mention of Sana, most fans felt it was no big deal since idols can be friends, and there was nothing wrong with tagging her. Others pointed out that while fans have been asking for more idol interactions like in the Second Gen era, when G-Dragon normalises it, some still have a problem. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Announces Solo World Tour ‘Übermensch’ in Support of New Album; King of K-Pop Promises More Updates Soon (View Post).

G-Dragon on Dex and Sana’s ‘Fridge Interview’:

On the professional front, GD is currently on his Übermensch solo world tour.

