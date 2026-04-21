Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has added more than 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra and Goa over the past year, expanding its network footprint to cover over 22 million users, the company said.

The telecom operator said the rollout spans 36 districts and is aimed at strengthening coverage in both urban centres and underserved regions, including districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Sindhudurg.

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"Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network. With the addition of 3,400+ new 5G sites, we are delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and a more reliable experience for over 22 million customers," said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO - Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel.

According to the company, more than nine sites were deployed, enabling improved services such as "smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital payments."

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The expansion also comes as telecom operators continue to invest in network capacity amid rising data consumption across the country.

Separately, Airtel has recently revised some of its prepaid offerings. The company increased the price of its 84-day plan offering 1.5GB data per day from ₹859 to ₹899, while keeping benefits such as unlimited calling unchanged. The revision also removed the bundled RewardsMini subscription that earlier offered cashback benefits.

While the company has not officially commented on the tariff changes in this release, the revisions reflect ongoing adjustments in pricing strategies by telecom operators in line with rising data usage and network investments.

Airtel said its continued investments in network density across "rural, semi-urban villages, highways, border areas, and key economic and cultural corridors" are aimed at ensuring "robust, future-ready connectivity even in high mobility and high usage zones." (ANI)

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