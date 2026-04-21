Following the meteoric success of the Dhurandhar franchise, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi opened his doors to filmmaker Farah Khan for the latest episode of her popular series, Fun (Food) With Farah. The house tour offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal life of the man who captured the zeitgeist as the beloved Jameel Jamali. Located in the prestigious Movie Tower in Mumbai, Bedi’s residence is a testament to his 47-year journey in the Indian film and television industry. Farah, who has known Bedi since she was a teenager, reminisced about their early days gathering at Javed Akhtar’s home before exploring what she described as a deceptively large apartment.

Rakesh Bedi’s Cosy Home Tour

Rakesh Bedi’s Mumbai home reflects a warm, “lived-in” aesthetic that moves away from modern minimalism, embracing comfort and character through soothing beige and cream tones that create an inviting ambience. The main living area features a spacious teak wood sofa set paired with a thoughtfully curated collection of artifacts and paintings gathered over the years, adding a personal touch to the décor. Complementing this is a cosy secondary nook that functions as a family media room, offering an intimate space for relaxation and television viewing, making the house a perfect blend of tradition, warmth and lived experience.

Pink Den Steals the Spotlight

The highlight of Rakesh Bedi’s home tour is his vibrant private den, a compact creative sanctuary with striking pink walls that reflects his “second innings” success after the Dhurandhar films. One wall, titled “Mera Bachcha, Brands Ka Dhurandhar,” showcases a large collage of his numerous brand endorsements, while another features a detailed fan-made sketch celebrating his journey. The third wall is dedicated to a montage of his most iconic dialogues, turning the space into a personal gallery that blends nostalgia, fan love, and his evolving brand identity.

Watch Rakesh Bedi's Home Tour Here:

About Rakesh Bedi’s Career

During the chat, Bedi revealed a lesser-known facet of his career, writing. Despite having appeared in over 150 films including classics like Chashme Buddoor and Yes Boss and legendary TV shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Bedi has quietly been scripting for years. Farah Khan, visibly surprised by the depth of his writing portfolio, encouraged the actor to pursue it more actively. "You have a voice that the industry needs right now," she remarked during the episode. The episode concluded in true "Farah style" with a family gathering. Bedi was joined by his wife, Aradhana and daughter, Ritika. Eschewing a formal five-course meal, the Dhurandhar star personally assembled Papdi Chaat for his guests, proving that despite his global Dhurandhar fame, he remains rooted in simple pleasures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).