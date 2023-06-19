Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): AJIO on Monday informed its flagship sale event 'Big Bold Sale' (BBS) 2023 was its biggest-ever edition so far. An integral part of Reliance Retail, AJIO is an online fashion retailer.

From waiting eagerly for the sale to kick off at midnight to grabbing steal deals across their favourite products, customers loved the collection and made this shopping season a celebration of fashion, AJIO said in a release.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

"Right from the first hour of the sale, customers spent a whopping 1200+ million minutes shopping on AJIO across 1.3+ million styles. Overall order volume spiked 40 per cent over the previous summer edition of the sale," the release said.

The summer collection was in high demand, with brands like Buda Jeans Co., GAP, and Marks and Spencer being the most sought-after for their summer chic outfit styles.

Also Read | Nazara’s Do Chutki Sindoor Is a Captivating Tale of Love, Sacrifice and Redemption (Watch Promo Video).

The sneaker collection from the 'Sneakerhood Store' on AJIO was another hotspot during the sale -- more than 600,000 sneakers were sold during the sale, it said.

Notably, the 2023 edition witnessed a significant increase in shopping sentiment from the smaller cities and towns. 50 per cent of the total orders were from the tier 2 and 3 markets. AJIO said it highlights its growing regional reach and popularity.

"We are overwhelmed with the love customers have shown for the Big Bold Sale. It is encouraging to see the growing uptick from the non-metros during the shopping season, with almost half of the total orders coming from smaller towns and cities of the country. With over 1.5 million customers shopping more than once during the sale and 40 per cent growth in overall order volume over last summer edition, we delighted customers with an unparalleled shopping experience," said Vineeth Nair, CEO, of AJIO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)